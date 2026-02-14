Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Hold Rating

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Melius Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Intel Stock Up 0.7%

Intel stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a PE ratio of -584.80, a PEG ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.38. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $1,579,378,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Intel by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $982,279,000 after buying an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

