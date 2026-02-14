XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded to Hold at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

XOMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on XOMA Royalty from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on XOMA Royalty in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of XOMA Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded XOMA Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.08. The firm has a market cap of $297.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.86. XOMA Royalty has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $39.92.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 million. XOMA Royalty had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 2.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that XOMA Royalty will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA Royalty news, CEO Owen Hughes bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,100. This trade represents a 5,000.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in XOMA Royalty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in XOMA Royalty by 3,436.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of XOMA Royalty by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ: XOMA) is a specialty healthcare royalty company that acquires and manages royalty interests in small-molecule and biologic drugs. The company’s business model centers on purchasing royalty streams on marketed or near-market pharmaceutical products, providing capital to developers in exchange for a share of future net sales. By focusing on late-stage assets with established clinical and commercial profiles, XOMA Royalty aims to generate predictable, long-term cash flows for its shareholders.

The company’s investment portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

