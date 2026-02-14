Short Interest in Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RILA) Rises By 196.9%

Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RILA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,532 shares, an increase of 196.9% from the January 15th total of 516 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,745 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,745 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

RILA stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $40.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.41.

About Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF

The Indexperts Gorilla Aggressive Growth ETF (RILA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in US growth stocks of any market capitalization. RILA was launched on Jan 2, 2025 and is issued by Indexperts.

