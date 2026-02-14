Short Interest in Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Expands By 54.0%

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 88,037 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the January 15th total of 57,157 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,767 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reborn Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reborn Coffee stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reborn Coffee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REBN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Reborn Coffee at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REBN stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.13. Reborn Coffee has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $8.30.

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative return on equity of 995.56% and a negative net margin of 191.48%.The business had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

