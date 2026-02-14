NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.35 and last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 5600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

NSK Stock Up 14.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.43.

Get NSK alerts:

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the design, production and sale of bearings, automotive components and precision machinery. Established in 1916 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a reputation for high-quality rolling bearings, linear motion products and mechatronic systems used in a wide range of industrial and automotive applications.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses deep groove ball bearings, cylindrical roller bearings, spherical roller bearings and thin-section bearings, along with automotive steering and driveline components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.