Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF $TUR

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 81.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

TUR opened at $42.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The company has a market cap of $350.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 207.0%.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey. As of September 7, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, consumer staples, industrials, telecommunication services, materials, consumer discretionary, energy, healthcare, utilities and information technology.

