Versor Investments LP Has $307,000 Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,235 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $158,085,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mosaic by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,701,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,092,000 after buying an additional 3,894,947 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,380,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,237,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,063 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,038 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 22.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mosaic from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

