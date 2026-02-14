NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,728,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 686,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $756,665,000 after buying an additional 1,024,626 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,947,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $313,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,339 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,093,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,362,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $237,269,000 after acquiring an additional 182,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $102.42 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $127.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 121.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Bank of America upped their target price on NetApp from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Northland Securities set a $137.00 price objective on NetApp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.93.

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $35,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,758.75. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $279,232. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

