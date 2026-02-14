RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €13.00 and last traded at €13.00. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.20.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $877.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.13.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Bad Neustadt an der Saale, Germany.

