First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 71,232 shares, an increase of 144.2% from the January 15th total of 29,168 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,817 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,817 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the second quarter worth $2,587,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the third quarter worth $1,000,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of FTXG stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.59. 99,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.42. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

