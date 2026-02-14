Critical Review: Nanovibronix (FEED) vs. Its Competitors

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nanovibronix to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nanovibronix and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nanovibronix Competitors 77 76 156 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 51.09%. Given Nanovibronix’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nanovibronix has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nanovibronix and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% Nanovibronix Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nanovibronix and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million -$3.70 million -0.07 Nanovibronix Competitors $57.98 million -$32.15 million 4.18

Nanovibronix’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Nanovibronix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix’s rivals have a beta of 1.76, suggesting that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nanovibronix rivals beat Nanovibronix on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nanovibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

