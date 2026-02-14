Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) versus Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Head to Head Contrast

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 2 0 2 3.00 Perpetua Resources 1 0 6 1 2.88

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.61%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Profitability

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A -14.14% -13.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Perpetua Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $356.61 million 32.09 $5.17 million N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$14.48 million ($0.50) -57.72

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources.

Summary

Lynas Rare Earths beats Perpetua Resources on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants, as well as offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

About Perpetua Resources

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.