GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Short Interest Up 148.1% in January

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 676,288 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the January 15th total of 272,598 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,127,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,127,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

BAR traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 598,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,764. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

