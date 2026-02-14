GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Short Interest Up 148.1% in January

GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 676,288 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the January 15th total of 272,598 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,127,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,127,303 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
GraniteShares Gold Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting GraniteShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum: analysts point to a higher swing high and support from key moving averages suggesting more upside for gold—a direct positive for BAR. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Strength Emerging Above Key Support
- Positive Sentiment: Macro tailwind from cooling inflation: multiple reports show U.S. inflation softening, which pushed gold back above $5,000 and bolstered ETF demand—supportive for BAR’s NAV. Gold reclaims $5,000 as analysts warn volatility is far from over
- Positive Sentiment: Structural demand from China: Chinese gold-backed ETF holdings have surged, indicating retail/speculator demand growth that can add a persistent bid to physical gold and therefore to BAR. How China’s ‘unruly’ speculators might be fueling the frenzy in gold market
- Neutral Sentiment: Catalyst watch—U.S. CPI and data-driven moves: markets expect CPI to determine whether gold can break higher (toward $5,100+); BAR will follow gold’s reaction to incoming data. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Will US CPI Trigger a Break Above $5,100?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary: several outlets note gold is hovering around the $5,000 fulcrum—this keeps BAR sensitive to short-term swings with no clear one-way move until macro readability improves. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See 5K as Fulcrum for Price
- Negative Sentiment: Heightened volatility and prior sell-offs: earlier rapid sell-offs and broad commodity liquidation show downside risk if risk appetite returns or macro surprises hit—could pressure BAR quickly. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Dives Below $5000 Amid Broad Sell-Off In Commodity Markets
- Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: reports that a prolonged Fed pause or stronger dollar would reduce gold’s appeal—an environment that could weigh on BAR if USD strength or rate expectations shift. Gold Falls on Prospects of Long Fed Pause
Institutional Trading of GraniteShares Gold Trust
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.
GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Up 2.5%
GraniteShares Gold Trust Company Profile
The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.
