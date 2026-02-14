General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 151.9% in January

General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,982 shares, an increase of 151.9% from the January 15th total of 7,536 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,656 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of GAM traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.03. 58,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,137. General American Investors has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $64.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,520. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anang K. Majmudar acquired 1,095 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $27,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $262,500. This represents a 11.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,895 shares of company stock valued at $172,293. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General American Investors

About General American Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in General American Investors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General American Investors by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

