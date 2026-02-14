iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) Trading Up 0% – What’s Next?

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.16 and last traded at $46.12. Approximately 46,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 78,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.11.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $589,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan CEMBI Broad Diversified index. The fund tracks an index of US-dollar-denominated bonds issued by corporations based in emerging markets. CEMB was launched on Apr 17, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

