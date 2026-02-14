Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Short Interest Update

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 414,044 shares, a growth of 138.4% from the January 15th total of 173,704 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,440 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Townsquare Media Stock Up 0.1%
Townsquare Media stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 55,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,013. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $111.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.99.
Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media
In other Townsquare Media news, COO Erik Hellum sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $41,200.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,029,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,491. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,652 shares of company stock valued at $106,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TSQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Townsquare Media from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.
Townsquare Media Company Profile
Townsquare Media, Inc (NYSE: TSQ) is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates primarily in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company owns and manages over 300 local radio stations that deliver music, news, sports and community programming to listeners. In addition to its core broadcasting business, Townsquare Media provides digital marketing solutions and advertising services through its proprietary platforms and specialized agencies, helping local businesses connect with consumers via targeted online campaigns.
Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Purchase, New York, Townsquare Media has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of a broad digital portfolio.
