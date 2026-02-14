Devonian Health Group (CVE:GSD) Trading 0.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Devonian Health Group Inc. (CVE:GSD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.00 and last traded at C$12.00. 1,191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.90.

Devonian Health Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.85. The stock has a market cap of C$38.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.14.

About Devonian Health Group

Devonian Health Group Inc engages in the development of botanical drugs. Its lead product candidate is Thykamine, completed Phase IIa clinical trial product for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis. The company also develops Pantoprazole Magnesium for the treatment of gastric; Cleo-35 for the treatment of hormonal acne in women; and value-added products for dermo-cosmetics. In addition, the company acquires drug and health product licenses; and distributes pharmaceutical products.

