Best Robotics Stocks To Consider – February 13th

Teradyne, Richtech Robotics, and Serve Robotics are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is designing, manufacturing, selling, or enabling robotic systems and related technologies — including industrial and service robots, medical robots, sensors, actuators, and control/software providers. Investors buy them to gain exposure to automation and AI-driven productivity growth, while accepting sector-specific risks such as high capital intensity, rapid technological change, cyclical demand, and regulatory or competitive uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Richtech Robotics (RR)

Richtech Robotics Inc. develops, manufactures, deploys, and sells robotic solutions for automation in the service industry. The company offers indoor transport and delivery, sanitation, and food and beverage automation solutions, such as ADAM and ARM worker robots; delivery robots, including Matradee, Matradee X, Matradee L, Richie, and Robbie; and cleaning robots comprising DUST-E SX, and DUST-E MX, as well as accessories, such as bus tubs, cup holders, magnetic tray cases, smartwatches, table location systems, and tray covers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RR

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

Read More