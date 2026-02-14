Short Interest in Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX) Grows By 158.8%

Intellinetics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,098 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the January 15th total of 1,197 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Intellinetics Price Performance

Shares of Intellinetics stock remained flat at $8.01 on Friday. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intellinetics has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 0.15.

Intellinetics (NYSEAMERICAN:INLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Intellinetics had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellinetics will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc is a provider of enterprise content management and digital transformation solutions designed to help organizations streamline document-centric processes and improve operational efficiency. The company’s platform enables clients to capture, store, manage and retrieve both paper and electronic records through a unified system, reducing reliance on manual workflows and minimizing the risks associated with paper-based information handling.

The company offers a range of software products and professional services aimed at automating business processes and ensuring secure, compliant access to critical data.

