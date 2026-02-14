Stephen Hill Sells 1,236 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Hill sold 1,236 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $28,910.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 17,795 shares in the company, valued at $416,225.05. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LYEL opened at $25.84 on Friday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $548.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by $0.68. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 794,292.69%.The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LYEL. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyell Immunopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $159,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $258,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lyell Immunopharma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lyell announced dosing of the first patient in PiNACLE, a first?of?its?kind randomized Phase 3 head?to?head CAR?T trial (rondecabtagene autoleucel vs. liso?cel/axi?cel) in 2L relapsed/refractory large B?cell lymphoma — a meaningful clinical/regulatory milestone that can materially de?risk the program and support future value if enrollment and early readouts progress. PiNACLE Phase 3 dosing

Lyell announced dosing of the first patient in PiNACLE, a first?of?its?kind randomized Phase 3 head?to?head CAR?T trial (rondecabtagene autoleucel vs. liso?cel/axi?cel) in 2L relapsed/refractory large B?cell lymphoma — a meaningful clinical/regulatory milestone that can materially de?risk the program and support future value if enrollment and early readouts progress. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional positioning are mixed: HC Wainwright has previously upgraded LYEL (lifting its target), and institutional ownership is high (~66%), which can amplify moves but doesn’t change near?term binary clinical risk. MarketBeat LYEL profile

Analyst and institutional positioning are mixed: HC Wainwright has previously upgraded LYEL (lifting its target), and institutional ownership is high (~66%), which can amplify moves but doesn’t change near?term binary clinical risk. Neutral Sentiment: General oncology coverage (e.g., exercise recommendations for older cancer survivors) is unlikely to move LYEL shares directly; it’s background sector news rather than company?specific. Exercise Recs for Older Cancer Survivors

General oncology coverage (e.g., exercise recommendations for older cancer survivors) is unlikely to move LYEL shares directly; it’s background sector news rather than company?specific. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: CEO Lynn Seely, COO Stephen Hill, Gary K. Lee and other insiders reported multiple sales on Feb. 10–11 that meaningfully reduced their positions. Such clustered disposals can weigh on near?term sentiment even if for diversification or tax reasons. SEC filings are available. CEO 2/11 Form 4

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Articles

