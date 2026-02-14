Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 186.50 and last traded at GBX 188.64, with a volume of 469400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALFA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 282 target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 275 target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Financial Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.67.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Price Performance

Alfa Financial Software Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 210.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08.

(Get Free Report)

Alfa has been delivering leading-edge technology to the global asset finance and leasing industry since 1990. Our specialised expertise enables us to deliver the most challenging systems transformation projects successfully.

Alfa Systems, our class-leading SaaS platform, is at the heart of the world’s largest and most progressive asset finance operations. Supporting all types of automotive, equipment and wholesale finance, Alfa Systems is proven at volume and across borders, and trusted by leading brands to manage complex portfolios, drive efficiency and sustainability, and enhance the customer experience.

With full functionality for originations, servicing and collections, Alfa Systems is live in 37 countries, representing an integrated point solution, a rapid off-the-shelf implementation, or an end-to-end platform for the complex global enterprise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.