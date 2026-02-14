Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Trading Down 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.40 and last traded at GBX 3.49. 211,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,237,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.98.

Gem Diamonds Trading Down 9.7%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.51.

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds is a leading global diamond producer of high value diamonds. The Company owns 70% of the Letšeng mine in Lesotho. The Letšeng mine is famous for the production of large, top colour, exceptional white diamonds, making it the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.

