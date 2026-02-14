Short Interest in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW) Expands By 102.4%

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,671 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the January 15th total of 2,308 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of JFBRW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,861. Jeffs’ Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand.

