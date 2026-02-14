Short Interest in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW) Expands By 102.4%

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,671 shares, a growth of 102.4% from the January 15th total of 2,308 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,704 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance
Shares of JFBRW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,861. Jeffs’ Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile
