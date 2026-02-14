iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 61,820 shares, an increase of 49.7% from the January 15th total of 41,309 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,456. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.88.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 242.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.