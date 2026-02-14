Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Stock Price Down 12.8% – What’s Next?

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 and last traded at GBX 1. 14,796,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average session volume of 5,168,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15.

Phoenix Copper Stock Down 3.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 13.42.

Get Phoenix Copper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phoenix Copper

In other Phoenix Copper news, insider Richard Wilkins purchased 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £11,000. Also, insider Catherine Evans acquired 1,420,719 shares of Phoenix Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2 per share, with a total value of £28,414.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,520,719 shares of company stock worth $7,041,438. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s. The focus of Phoenix is on bringing an open pit containing copper oxides at empire into production, and using the cashflow generated to progress exploration of the potentially significant copper sulphide deposit beneath.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.