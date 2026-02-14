MSH Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $856,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

MSH Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.67. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $43.08 and a 12-month high of $93.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S Dividend Announcement

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

Novo Nordisk A/S News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

