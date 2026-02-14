Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,942 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 1.5% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 12.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 1.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALAB. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $668,467.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 147,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,217.60. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 11,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total value of $1,653,806.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 192,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,452.93. This represents a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 576,936 shares of company stock valued at $87,409,540 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $129.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.50. Astera Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $262.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.12.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus (revenue and EPS ahead) and management gave solid Q1 guidance, supporting the growth narrative tied to AI/hyperscaler demand. ALAB Stock Dips 31% Post Q4 Earnings

Q4 results beat consensus (revenue and EPS ahead) and management gave solid Q1 guidance, supporting the growth narrative tied to AI/hyperscaler demand. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and published multi-quarter EPS projections plus a $195 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside if execution continues. MarketBeat – Northland Estimates

Northland Securities reiterated an Outperform rating and published multi-quarter EPS projections plus a $195 price target — a bullish analyst signal that supports upside if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Several deep-dive writeups and the Q4 earnings transcript are available for investors parsing the details (growth, product cadence, Scorpio X timing). These are useful for assessing whether margin pressures are one-off or structural. Earnings Call Transcript

Several deep-dive writeups and the Q4 earnings transcript are available for investors parsing the details (growth, product cadence, Scorpio X timing). These are useful for assessing whether margin pressures are one-off or structural. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values across dates — data appears erroneous and provides no reliable signal on short pressure. (Treat short-interest figures cautiously.)

Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous “0 shares / NaN” values across dates — data appears erroneous and provides no reliable signal on short pressure. (Treat short-interest figures cautiously.) Negative Sentiment: Investors sold aggressively after management flagged margin headwinds and rising operating expenses; multiple outlets report a sharp post-earnings drop as traders re-priced the stock despite the beat. ALAB Stock Slides

Investors sold aggressively after management flagged margin headwinds and rising operating expenses; multiple outlets report a sharp post-earnings drop as traders re-priced the stock despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade / notes and reports of a gap-down move amplified the sell-off — negative research and headlines can pressure sentiment even when fundamentals look strong. Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Analyst downgrade / notes and reports of a gap-down move amplified the sell-off — negative research and headlines can pressure sentiment even when fundamentals look strong. Negative Sentiment: Coverage pieces explain the paradox: stellar revenue growth but margin guidance and near-term opex make the print look less clean, prompting profit-taking and volatility. Why Stock Crashed Despite Strong Earnings

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

