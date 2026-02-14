6,800 Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CECO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $3,678,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth $2,408,000. Marex Group plc bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $7,175,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 601,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CECO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

CECO Environmental Stock Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

CECO Environmental Profile

(Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO’s core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.