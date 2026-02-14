Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,466,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,272,000 after acquiring an additional 122,134 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,643 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 573.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,537,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 810.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Vergnano purchased 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,320.10. Following the acquisition, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. The trade was a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $139.09 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $143.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average is $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JCI. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.84.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

