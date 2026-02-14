Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $10.82 Million Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $1,327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 165,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 47,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: revenue beat estimates and FFO was in line with consensus; management said net income and FFO hit the high end of full?year outlook — reinforces operating resilience. Q4 Earnings Transcript Press Release

Positive Sentiment: Occupancy at record highs driven by strong leasing gains — better portfolio fundamentals support rents/NOI and investor confidence in cash flow stability. Reuters: Resilient Leasing

Positive Sentiment: Capital recycling: management outlined $300M–$500M of planned asset dispositions (some reports say up to $500M) to redeploy into higher-return opportunities and strengthen the balance sheet. This reduces capital intensity and can fund growth or dividends. Seeking Alpha: Asset Disposition Bisnow: Up to $500M Asset Sales

Positive Sentiment: Dividend and shareholder income: REIT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 (annualized yield ~4.7%), which supports income-oriented investors. (Record/ex?dividend dates disclosed by company.)

Neutral Sentiment: 2026 outlook: company gave initial FFO growth targets (roughly 2.3%–4.5%) and updated FY?2026 guidance; guidance confirms steady growth but is modest, so upside is tied to execution and successful asset recycling. Guidance & Growth Outlook

Neutral Sentiment: Valuation note: after recent share strength the stock trades at a mid?20s P/E and above its 200?day SMA; investors should weigh the yield/FFO growth profile vs. peers. Valuation Article

Negative Sentiment: FFO was only in line with estimates (not a beat) and the 2026 growth guide is modest — if markets were expecting stronger upside, that could temper momentum. Zacks: FFO Meets Estimates

NYSE:KIM opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $22.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 128.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Evercore ISI set a $24.00 target price on Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, December 1st. Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

