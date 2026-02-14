Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $8.44 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 162.3% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 266,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,614,000 after buying an additional 165,092 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,132,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 167,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $106,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,340.58. The trade was a 20.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 90,162 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $2,103,479.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,024,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,910,007.13. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.0%

WY opened at $26.78 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.91%.

Key Stories Impacting Weyerhaeuser

Here are the key news stories impacting Weyerhaeuser this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share (annualized yield ~3.1%) and reiterated its cash?return framework that can add variable returns on top of the base dividend — supports income demand and caps downside for yield investors. Dividend Announcement

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share (annualized yield ~3.1%) and reiterated its cash?return framework that can add variable returns on top of the base dividend — supports income demand and caps downside for yield investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks modestly raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $0.00 from ($0.01), a small sign that near?term weakness may be stabilizing in the first quarter.

Zacks modestly raised its Q1 2026 EPS estimate to $0.00 from ($0.01), a small sign that near?term weakness may be stabilizing in the first quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published longer?range estimates (FY2028 EPS of $1.08) reflecting a multi?year recovery scenario — positive for longer?term thesis but distant for near?term valuation and cash flow considerations.

Zacks published longer?range estimates (FY2028 EPS of $1.08) reflecting a multi?year recovery scenario — positive for longer?term thesis but distant for near?term valuation and cash flow considerations. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several near?term and medium?term forecasts: Q3 2026 EPS to $0.07 (from $0.09), FY2026 to $0.16 (from $0.17), and FY2027 to $0.59 (from $0.60). These cuts indicate analyst skepticism about near?term margin/revenue recovery and likely pressure the stock today.

Zacks trimmed several near?term and medium?term forecasts: Q3 2026 EPS to $0.07 (from $0.09), FY2026 to $0.16 (from $0.17), and FY2027 to $0.59 (from $0.60). These cuts indicate analyst skepticism about near?term margin/revenue recovery and likely pressure the stock today. Negative Sentiment: A recent Seeking Alpha piece argued investors may be too optimistic about Weyerhaeuser’s recovery potential, highlighting risks to the recovery narrative and adding to downside sentiment. Seeking Alpha Article

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is a leading integrated forest products company whose core businesses are timberland ownership and forest products manufacturing. The company owns and manages large tracts of timberland and harvests, processes and sells wood and wood-derived products used primarily in residential and industrial construction. Its manufacturing operations produce a range of building materials, including lumber, engineered wood products and wood panels, alongside fiber-based products that serve multiple commercial applications.

Founded in 1900 by Frederick Weyerhaeuser and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company has a long history in the North American forest products industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.