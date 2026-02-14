Short Interest in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Increases By 55.1%

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 30,740 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the January 15th total of 19,821 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,774 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 244,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RVNU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.90. 21,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,244. Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $25.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%.

The Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (RVNU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade muni bonds backed by revenue from infrastructure projects. Constituents have at least 10 years remaining to maturity. RVNU was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

