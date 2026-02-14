Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Short Interest Update

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,018 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the January 15th total of 4,546 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.79 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $120.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies. The universe of securities within the Index includes United States-listed common stocks, American depositary receipts (ADRs) paying dividends, real estate investment trusts, master limited partnerships, closed-end funds and traditional preferred stocks.

