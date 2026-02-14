Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.50 and last traded at GBX 72.75. Approximately 297,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 410,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.25.

Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.40. The company has a market cap of £412.57 million, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 0.26.

About Gresham House Energy Storage

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain’s ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.

