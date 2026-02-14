Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72.50 and last traded at GBX 72.75. Approximately 297,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 410,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.25.
Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.40. The company has a market cap of £412.57 million, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 0.26.
About Gresham House Energy Storage
Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.
