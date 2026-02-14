CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 591,426 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the January 15th total of 386,704 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 195,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 195,659 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 103.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 85,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 43,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 357.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CTS during the third quarter valued at $341,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CTS this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CTS Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 144,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200-day moving average is $43.55. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $34.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.66. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business had revenue of $137.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.86 million. CTS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

CTS announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

Featured Articles

