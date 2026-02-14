First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.1380 and last traded at $15.1380. 44,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 6,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCXXF shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on FCXXF

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) is a Canadian real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, development and management of retail properties. The trust’s portfolio primarily comprises grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centres that serve urban and suburban neighbourhoods across Canada. By concentrating on properties with stable, long-term lease profiles and essential service offerings, First Capital REIT aims to provide consistent occupancy and rental revenue streams.

Established in 2012 through a strategic spin-off from an existing Canadian property group, First Capital REIT has grown its holdings through acquisitions, selective developments and joint-venture partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.