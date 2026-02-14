Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Up 57.2% in January

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 79,460 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 50,544 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,722 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSUN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,617. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GSUN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Golden Sun Health Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Golden Sun Health Technology Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: GSUN) is a health and wellness company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of nutritional supplements, functional beverages, personal care and skincare products. The company designs its product portfolio to address the growing consumer demand for health-oriented solutions, drawing on botanical extracts and proprietary formulations to support overall well-being, beauty and vitality.

Operating primarily through vertically integrated production facilities, Golden Sun Health Technology Group oversees the research and development, quality control and packaging of its offerings.

