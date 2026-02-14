Short Interest in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Rises By 52.0%

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,254,631 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 825,313 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 843,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 250,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,857. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 555.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

