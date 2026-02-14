Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 66.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,085.52. This trade represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,426 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,810.00, for a total transaction of $2,581,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,240. This represents a 33.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,975.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,070.00 to $1,777.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,071.43.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,345.74 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $1,280.86 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,602.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,592.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.25. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 31.89%.The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

