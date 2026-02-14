43,801 Shares in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETHA opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

