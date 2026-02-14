Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,242,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,993,415,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,881,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,168,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802,878 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,194,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,740,000 after buying an additional 355,929 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX opened at $48.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1124 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

