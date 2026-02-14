Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Stake Raised by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.42, for a total transaction of $655,811.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $189.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.70.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%

DLR opened at $181.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

