Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in argenex SE $ARGX

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in argenex were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in argenex by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of argenex by 866.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of argenex in the third quarter worth about $50,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of argenex by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in argenex by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on argenex from $1,070.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $1,264.00 to $1,317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $986.78.

argenex Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $821.96 on Friday. argenex SE has a twelve month low of $510.05 and a twelve month high of $934.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $836.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.14.

argenex Company Profile

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

