PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

PhoneX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85.

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter.

PhoneX Company Profile

PhoneX Holdings, Inc operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms.

