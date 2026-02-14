SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 73,252 shares, a growth of 156.6% from the January 15th total of 28,547 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,944 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 121,944 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2%

SLYG stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. The stock had a trading volume of 94,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $103.49.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P SmallCap 600 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

