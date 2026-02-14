Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 12,300 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,785 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% in the third quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,534 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $87.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 10.56%.Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.560-5.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $250,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,037,074.54. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $584,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,326.08. This represents a 12.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 29,434 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ: CTSH) is a global professional services company that provides information technology, consulting and business process services to large enterprises. Its core offerings include digital engineering, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services, data analytics and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and industry-specific solutions. Cognizant works with clients to design and implement technology-enabled transformations that address customer experience, operational efficiency and new product and service delivery.

Founded in the 1990s and headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has grown into a multinational organization with delivery centers and operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

