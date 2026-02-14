Promising Lithium Stocks Worth Watching – February 11th

QuantumScape, Critical Metals, and Amprius Technologies are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Lithium stocks” are publicly traded companies whose business is significantly tied to lithium — typically miners and explorers that extract lithium ore, processors that produce lithium chemicals (e.g., carbonate or hydroxide), and firms that supply lithium-based battery materials. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to demand for lithium driven by electric vehicles and energy storage, so their prices tend to follow commodity cycles, supply developments, and advances in battery technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Critical Metals (CRML)

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRML

Amprius Technologies (AMPX)

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPX

Featured Stories