Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Posts Earnings Results

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Arteris’ conference call:

Record commercial momentum — Arteris reported ACV plus royalties of $83.6M (+28% YoY), Q4 revenue of $20.1M (+30% YoY), and RPO of $117M (+32% YoY), with variable royalties up ~50% YoY.

— Arteris reported ACV plus royalties of $83.6M (+28% YoY), Q4 revenue of $20.1M (+30% YoY), and RPO of $117M (+32% YoY), with variable royalties up ~50% YoY. Strong profitability and balance sheet — Non?GAAP gross margin was ~92%, the company finished with $59.5M in cash and no debt, and generated positive free cash flow for the year.

— Non?GAAP gross margin was ~92%, the company finished with $59.5M in cash and no debt, and generated positive free cash flow for the year. Acquisition of Cycuity — Closed Jan 14, 2026, adding semiconductor cybersecurity assurance tools that expand addressable market and cross?sell opportunities (guidance includes ~ $7M revenue from Cycuity in 2026, with a modest ~ $1M expected near?term drag and ~1–2pp gross margin accounting impact).

— Closed Jan 14, 2026, adding semiconductor cybersecurity assurance tools that expand addressable market and cross?sell opportunities (guidance includes ~ $7M revenue from Cycuity in 2026, with a modest ~ $1M expected near?term drag and ~1–2pp gross margin accounting impact). Bullish 2026 outlook and path to profitability — Guidance targets ACV exit of $100–104M and revenue of $89–93M (including Cycuity), with management expecting a non?GAAP operating profit as early as Q4 2026.

— Guidance targets ACV exit of $100–104M and revenue of $89–93M (including Cycuity), with management expecting a non?GAAP operating profit as early as Q4 2026. Product and customer momentum — AI?focused products like FlexGen (licensed for 30+ production deployments) and Ncore/FlexNoC saw increased adoption by customers such as AMD, NXP, Black Sesame and Blaize, while chiplet projects using Arteris tech have more than tripled in two years.

Arteris Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:AIP opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27. Arteris has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,239,700.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,469,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,697,247.41. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO K Charles Janac sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $1,239,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,469,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,697,247.41. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,072 shares of company stock valued at $11,525,611. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arteris by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Arteris by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Arteris by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat expectations: EPS of ($0.05) topped estimates and revenue of $20.14M beat consensus; management issued above?consensus revenue guidance for Q1 and FY?2026 — a clear fundamental positive supporting upside. Read More.

Q4 2025 results beat expectations: EPS of ($0.05) topped estimates and revenue of $20.14M beat consensus; management issued above?consensus revenue guidance for Q1 and FY?2026 — a clear fundamental positive supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: Arteris reported its network?on?chip technology has shipped in over 4 billion devices, a credibility milestone that supports longer?term revenue expansion in AI and edge markets. Read More.

Commercial traction: Arteris reported its network?on?chip technology has shipped in over 4 billion devices, a credibility milestone that supports longer?term revenue expansion in AI and edge markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves: Management outlined a >$100M contract?value target for 2026 and strengthened chip security capability via the Cycuity acquisition — both bolster the company’s addressable market and product offering. Read More.

Strategic moves: Management outlined a >$100M contract?value target for 2026 and strengthened chip security capability via the Cycuity acquisition — both bolster the company’s addressable market and product offering. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/institutional support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy and $20 PT; several funds increased or initiated positions recently, which provides bench?marked upside versus the current price.

Analyst/institutional support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy and $20 PT; several funds increased or initiated positions recently, which provides bench?marked upside versus the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read?throughs — these will be sources of further guidance detail and management color that could move shares. Read More.

Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read?throughs — these will be sources of further guidance detail and management color that could move shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data in feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0/NaN vs earlier reported short positions), so short?squeeze risk is unclear until exchanges reconcile figures.

Short?interest data in feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0/NaN vs earlier reported short positions), so short?squeeze risk is unclear until exchanges reconcile figures. Negative Sentiment: Large insider/major?holder selling: CEO K. Charles Janac (and major holder Bayview Legacy, LLC) sold sizeable blocks in recent days (47,244 shares on Feb 9 plus additional sales), creating added supply and pressuring sentiment. Read More.

Large insider/major?holder selling: CEO K. Charles Janac (and major holder Bayview Legacy, LLC) sold sizeable blocks in recent days (47,244 shares on Feb 9 plus additional sales), creating added supply and pressuring sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed research view: some shops (Weiss) remain negative; consensus is a Hold with a $17.50 average target — divergent analyst views can increase short?term volatility.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

