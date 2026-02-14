Mason & Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 30,268 Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 30,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NU by 4.9% in the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NU by 8.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 15.3% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 8.0% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

