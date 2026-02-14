Compass Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January $KJAN

Compass Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,039 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 3.2% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 19.8% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 50,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of KJAN opened at $42.79 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

